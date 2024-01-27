Updated Royal Rumble 2024 Men & Women's line-ups after WWE SmackDown: Bloodline member, 59-time champion, and much more

Here’s the first look at the updated Royal Rumble 2024 Men & Women’s line-ups after WWE SmackDown tonight.

The company has thus far announced 17 out of the 30 entrants in the men’s Rumble match. Carlito, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were announced via the company’s official YouTube channel in the lead-up to the show tonight.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, 59-time champion R-Truth and former multi-time tag team champion Jimmy Uso drew their numbers during WWE SmackDown tonight.

Jimmy presumably had no intentions of entering the over the top rope elimination matc until he was told by Paul Heyman to do so in order to bring the World Heavyweight Championship to The Bloodline.

Check out the men’s line-up for this Saturday below:

Cody Rhodes – announced on November 27, 2023, episode of RAW

CM Punk – announced on December 11, 2023, episode of RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura – announced on WWE 2024 Preview Special

Bobby Lashley – announced on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution

Drew McIntyre – announced on January 8, 2024, episode of RAW

Gunther – announced on January 15, 2024, episode of RAW

Chad Gable – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Otis – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Akira Tozawa – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Kofi Kingston – announced on January 22, 2024, episode of RAW

Damian Priest – announced on January 22, 2024, episode of RAW

Carlito – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Grayson Waller – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Austin Theory – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Santos Escobar – announced on January 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown

R-Truth – announced on January 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown

Jimmy Uso – announced on January 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown

As for the Women's Royal Rumble 2024 line-up, most of the picks were determined in WWE's Digital Exclusive following SmackDown. Alba Fyre, Shotzi, Michin, and Zelina Vega all picked their numbers from the lottery post-show.

Bayley – announced on December 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown

Nia Jax – announced on December 18, 2023, episode of RAW

Becky Lynch – announced on WWE 2024 Preview Special

Bianca Belair – announced on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

Maxxine Dupri – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Ivy Nile – announced on January 22, 2024, episode of RAW

Alba Fyre – announced on WWE's Digital Exclusive

Shotzi – announced on WWE's Digital Exclusive

Zelina Vega – announced on WWE's Digital Exclusive

Michin – announced on WWE's Digital Exclusive

Surprise Bloodline member to help Roman Reigns retain his title at Royal Rumble 2024? Looking at the possiblity

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a blockbuster match. The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line in a Fatal-Four Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

The champion doesn't need to be pinned for the title to change hands. With Jimmy booked and busy with the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Reigns supposedly will have only Solo Sikoa at ringside for the Fatal Four-Way Match.

That being said, The Head of the Table could pull off a major swerve by having another bloodline member show up and clean house at Royal Rumble 2024.

The person is none other than Jacob Fatu. With Booker T pushing for Fatu's signing, the WWE Universe may see the former MLW Champion finally show up in WWE as early as tomorrow night.

There are at least five superstars who could show up at Royal Rumble 2024 unannounced.

