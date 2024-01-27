How did R-Truth accidentally disclose his entrance number for the Royal Rumble? Possible SmackDown teaser explored

It looks like R-Truth will be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The Judgment Day member showed up on SmackDown tonight to pick his entrance number for the over-the-top-rope extravaganza. It appears the superstar may have accidentally revealed his number to the WWE Universe.

For those who missed out on the segment, Truth had a hilarious reaction to his number for the upcoming Premium Live Event. The former WWE 24/7 Champion asked Nick Aldis if he had to quarantine.

A fan did the guesswork and came up with an interesting theory regarding the potential number Truth drew from the lottery box. According to X user @MackenzieLaw15, the 52-year-old quarantine reference could allude to him picking the number 19.

R-Truth was at his comical best during the segment. The veteran caused Nick Aldis to smile on multiple occasions. He even called Aldis “Adam Pearce” during their brief interaction on WWE SmackDown tonight.

How many superstars besides R-Truth have declared themselves for Men’s Royal Rumble on SmackDown?

R-Truth wasn’t the only superstar to declare for the Royal Rumble on WWE SmackDown tonight. Santos Escobar and Jimmy Uso also picked their numbers for the high-stakes match-up during the show. Speaking of Jimmy, The Bloodline member was “convinced” into taking part in the rumble by Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman told the former tag team champion that he needed to win the Royal Rumble and take the World Heavyweight Championship off Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. For those unaware, The Visionary is expected to return from his MCL injury on the Road to WrestleMania.

A lot of contenders have emerged to win the Royal Rumble, and the battle seems to be heating up. Fans are also gearing up for an exciting show and the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania.

