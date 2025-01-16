41-year-old star may have spoiled his WWE return in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble Match is fast approaching, and some of the top superstars have already declared for it. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, and the legendary John Cena have confirmed their participation in the first Premium Live Event of 2025.

As more superstars are expected to declare for the Rumble Match, former World Champion Braun Strowman appears to have spoiled his return at the Royal Rumble on February 1.

Braun Strowman hinted on social media about the Royal Rumble return

The Monster Among Men has been out for a couple of weeks, dealing with an illness that has ruled him out temporarily.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Still, he has shared updates on social media regarding his status, and in his latest one, he hinted that he would be back at the Royal Rumble Match on February 1.

"I don’t think it’s gonna be to much of a problem to toss anyone out of the Royal Rumble just gotta politic my way into it like the ones that already have!!!!" Braun Strowman posted on social media.

It would make sense for WWE to bring Braun Strowman back at the Rumble

Braun Strowman returned to WWE after a three-month hiatus and moved to SmackDown, where he retained his face character and came to the aid of Sami Zayn against the new Bloodline.

Still, as it appears that WWE Creative has no concrete plans for him at the moment, it could be better to keep him off the blue brand for the next couple of weeks to allow him to fully recover and get back to shape for the Royal Rumble Match, where Strowman will attempt to win and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

He could continue his feud with the new Bloodline

Upon his return to WWE and his move to SmackDown, Braun Strowman started a feud with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline. This feud should continue on the blue brand, especially after the beatdown that the faction delivered on The Monster of all Monsters a couple of weeks ago.

The Rumble Match could be the perfect opportunity for the former Universal Champion to continue his feud with The Bloodline, targeting Solo Sikoa and co., who are expected to participate in the match.

This feud could lead to a match on SmackDown after the Rumble, with Jacob Fatu as a likely opponent, while Braun could align with The OG Bloodline against the new Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback