Stunning Bloodline announcement; message to Roman Reigns? - 4 things Solo Sikoa can do when he returns to WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa competed against Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. It was the red brand's debut episode on Netflix, and the highly-anticipated bout was the first match of the show.

Roman Reigns picked up the victory, and The Rock placed the Ula Fala around his neck following the match. Sikoa did not appear on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, but it was advertised that he would be returning on next week's show.

Listed below are four things Solo Sikoa could do during his return to SmackDown.

#4. Solo Sikoa could renounce his place in The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa attempted to make himself the new Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL last year. Reigns returned to the promotion at SummerSlam 2024 and interfered in Sikoa's match against The American Nightmare, which cost him the opportunity to become champion.

Sikoa could make a stunning announcement following his loss to Reigns in the Tribal Combat match. He could reveal that he is no longer the leader of the new version of The Bloodline following the loss and begin a new journey as a singles star.

#3. He could acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief

On the episode of SmackDown before the Tribal Combat match, Solo Sikoa interrupted Paul Heyman and informed the WWE Hall of Famer that he wanted him ringside for the match. Sikoa added that if he won Tribal Combat, Heyman would serve as his Wiseman forever.

However, The Bloodline star also noted that he would acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief if he lost the match. The veteran could hold to his word on SmackDown this Friday night and officially acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

#2. Sikoa could apologize to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief on the June 28, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Hall of Famer paid for the decision dearly and was powerbombed through the announce table by The Bloodline.

After coming up short in the Tribal Combat match, Sikoa may have done some self-reflection and realized that he was in the wrong for attacking the legend. The 31-year-old could apologize to Heyman this Friday night on WWE SmackDown in the hopes of making amends with him.

#1. He may make Jacob Fatu the leader of the new Bloodline

Jacob Fatu has showcased immense loyalty to Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief and may be rewarded for his dedication. Sikoa could have Fatu and Tama Tonga come to the ring with him on WWE SmackDown this Friday night for a major announcement.

The veteran may announce that he has failed as the leader of The Bloodline and inform Fatu that he is now the leader of the faction. Sikoa could then go back to serving as The Enforcer of the new version of The Bloodline.

