41-year-old superstar to turn face after 737 days? Exploring what may happen on WWE Raw

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW promises to be a compelling fallout episode following Survivor Series 2023, with fans eagerly anticipating this show. For those unaware, the appearances of both Randy Orton and CM Punk are also officially confirmed after their earth-shattering returns at Saturday's premium live event.

However, a significant development may occur as Damian Priest, after nearly 737 days as a villainous character in the Stamford-based Promotion, might poised for a potential babyface turn.

Senor Money in the Bank turned into a villainous character at Survivor Series 2021, where he lost a match against Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification after launching a brutal assault on him and Rick Boogs at ringside. The belief in his potential babyface turn arises from Priest being the star pinned at Survivor Series WarGames.

Additionally, the company has been showcasing rifts between Damian and The Judgment Day over the past few weeks, especially highlighting the initial discord between Priest and Finn Balor.

With the recent entry of Drew McIntyre into the picture, the likelihood of Priest's face turn increases, as tensions between The Archer of Infamy and McIntyre have been evident.

On tonight's edition of red brand, The Judgment Day might blame the MITB holder for their loss at WarGames, with The Scottish Warrior possibly adding fuel to the fire by inserting himself into the mix.

This could eventually lead to the RAW faction turning on Damian, laying the groundwork for his babyface turn again in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it is crucial to note that an off-air video circulating on the internet depicted how the members of The Judgment Day reconciled themselves after their loss.

This could be a subtle indication that Priest's face turn may not be fully realized on tonight's episode of the flagship show. Instead, the show might focus on sowing more seeds for this anticipated shift in Senor Money in the Bank's character.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how tonight's WWE RAW unfolds, marking the first episode since Survivor Series 2023.

What else will happen on tonight's edition of WWE RAW

Besides this, both CM Punk and Randy Orton will grace the show with their presence. Fans are excited and thrilled, as Punk's appearance on WWE RAW tonight will be his first since 2014.

Additionally, Orton's long-awaited comeback has stirred anticipation, and fans are eager to see what the Viper has in store after emerging victorious at WarGames.

Also, a Tag Team Turmoil Match featuring six tag teams competing to become the number one contenders to The Judgment Day's Undisputed Tag Team Titles will take place on the show. Furthermore, "Big" Bronson Reed is set to face Ivar in a match.

Another anticipated matchup will see Tegan Nox & Natalya challenging WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven & Chelsea Green on WWE RAW.

