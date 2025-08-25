41-year-old veteran to return after 1,309 days and challenge Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will take place this Sunday at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The Triple H-led creative team has been working to build a great card for the show. It seems that more matches will be booked for the premium live event on tonight's episode of RAW.

One of the matches that could be confirmed tonight is Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. Lynch successfully retained the gold against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam 2025 in a Last Chance No Count Outs, No Disqualification Match. The following night on RAW, she had a heated confrontation with Nikki Bella, and the latter challenged her to a match for the title.

Last week, The Man made Natalya tap out to retain her Women's IC Title, and further applied a Dis-Arm-Her to Maxxine Dupri in a post-match attack before Nikki Bella came in for the save, forcing Becky to retreat. Following this incident, fans are now speculating that Triple H might book the veterans to square off at Clash in Paris. If this happens, Brie Bella might return after 1,309 days and challenge Becky after the latter potentially retains the gold in a shocking twist.

Brie last competed in WWE in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the 30-woman Battle Royal at number 19 before being eliminated by Ronda Rousey. That said, in a massive turn of events at the upcoming PLE in France, the 41-year-old might return and challenge the reigning Women's IC Champion for the title after Lynch potentially retains against Nikki Bella.

However, this angle is hypothetical and based on speculation. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella hasn't been confirmed for Clash in Paris, and fans will have to wait and see if Triple H will finally make the match official on tonight's episode of RAW.

Becky Lynch to turn face after WWE Clash in Paris 2025?

If the scenario mentioned above plays out, Nikki Bella might join forces with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and take out Becky Lynch on RAW after Clash in Paris. Their potential heel turn could be the creative team's way of intensifying their feud with Lynch on the red brand.

If this happens, it could enable The Man to turn face upon returning, as part of a blockbuster storyline. She might then defend the gold against Brie, or against both of them in a Triple Threat Match.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

