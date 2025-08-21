4 Matches WWE could soon confirm for Clash in Paris 

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is fast approaching. The premium live event will take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The show will feature several superstars from the promotion's RAW and SmackDown brand divisions.Triple H and his creative team have continued to work relentlessly in building great cards for the forthcoming PLE. Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Additionally, John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Sheamus vs. Rusev (Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match), and Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed have been booked.That said, there are still other predicted matches yet to be confirmed by the Stamford-based promotion. Now, let's explore four matches that WWE could soon confirm for Clash in Paris 2025.#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyreCody Rhodes joined forces with John Cena to battle Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match on SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Franchise Player kicked off the show with an in-ring promo that saw him address his attack by Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, he was interrupted by Paul before the latter joined forces with McIntyre to attack him.It was during this moment that Cody came in for the save. The Franchise Player then challenged the heels to a tag team match in the main event. During the bout, The Maverick hit John Cena with a low blow, causing a disqualification. However, the chaos continued as Logan Paul and The Franchise Player fought their way backstage while The Scottish Warrior continued battling the Undisputed WWE Champion at ringside.Drew McIntyre attacked The American Nightmare with the title before nailing him through the bottom half of the announcer's desk with a Claymore Kick. The Scottish Warrior took a shot at Cody last week while the latter was absent. With fans speculating about the two squaring off at WWE Clash in Paris, the creative team may finally make the match official after Cody Rhodes potentially returns on this week's episode of SmackDown.#3. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ StylesDominik Mysterio defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025, thanks to the dirty trick he pulled out towards the end of the match.However, The Phenomenal One refused to back down and remains determined to go after Dominik's title. The next night on RAW, AJ Styles told 'Dirty' Dom that he’s still coming back for the championship as long as the Judgment Day member holds it. Additionally, Styles attacked Mysterio during the AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania XXXIII and cost the latter just as he was about to secure a pinfall victory.As the rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles continues to intensify and garner much excitement among the audience, WWE may schedule a rematch for the two at Clash in Paris.#2. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki BellaAfter defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkaria at SummerSlam 2025, Becky Lynch addressed what's next for her title the following night on RAW. But before she could finish, Nikki Bella interrupted her and walked down to the ring for a confrontation.After a heated confrontation between the veterans, Nikki challenged Becky for her Women's IC Championship. In response, Lynch punched the WWE Hall of Famer in the face before leaving the ring. However, the 41-year-old got her revenge on The Man on this week's episode of RAW by forcing the latter to retreat. Becky Lynch had attacked Maxxine Dupri after tapping out Natalya to retain her title.While the feud between the veterans continues to intensify, WWE could have them lock horns for the very first time at Clash in Paris 2025.#1. Sami Zayn vs. Solo SikoaSami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa in a non-title match on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025. The following week, Zayn teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso and defeated Solo Sikoa and his MFTs in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. While Sami Zayn has been gradually building momentum against the United States Champion recently, WWE could book Solo Sikoa to defend his title against Zayn at Clash in Paris 2025.