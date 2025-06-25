41-year-old WWE star to help Rhea Ripley against The Judgment Day following RAW incident? Exploring the potential

Rhea Ripley has been battling The Judgment Day for almost a year on Monday Night RAW. At Night of Champions, she is set to face Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. It all happened after Big Mami Cool called out Ripley on RAW, only to attack her from behind. However, Rodriguez was assisted by Roxanne Perez during the attack, which created a two-on-one situation for Mami.

To fight this two-on-one situation, Nikki Bella could show up as a backup for Rhea Ripley next week on Monday Night RAW. WWE has been slowly and gradually building toward the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event, where the 41-year-old was seemingly set to face The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan. However, now that Morgan is out due to her shoulder injury, the former Divas Champion's future remains up in the air.

It was reported that WWE has scrapped all the plans for Evolution following Morgan's injury. But the company has to feature a veteran like Nikki Bella for the all-women's PLE. Therefore, Triple H could insert the Hall of Famer into this ongoing feud between Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. A team-up between Bella and Ripley could be enough to attract fans amid the absence of The Miracle Kid.

Therefore, Nikki may appear to help The Eradicator against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez on next week's RAW. It could then lead to a tag team match between Ripley and Bella against Perez and Rodriguez at Evolution next month.

It could be one of the high-profile matches at the all-women's PLE featuring a yesteryear star like Nikki Bella, current megastar Rhea Ripley, and a potential top star of the future, Roxanne Perez. That said, this angle is currently speculative.

Rhea Ripley to face Roxanne Perez at SummerSlam?

This year, WWE is set to host its biggest SummerSlam event in its history. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer. Hence, it is expected to feature some of the biggest matches of the year. Therefore, it is very likely that the company may book one of its top babyfaces in the form of Rhea Ripley in a major match in New Jersey.

Currently, Ripley is out of a WWE World Title picture, and it seems the creative team has no plans to bring her back into the mix anytime soon. Therefore, she needs a fresh match-up at the event. Hence, there is a high possibility that the former Women's World Champion may face a rising star like Roxanne Perez at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Mami is expected to be involved in a feud with The Judgment Day members, Raquel Rodriguez and Perez, for the next few weeks on RAW. It could very well lead to a singles showdown between The Prodigy and The Eradicator in August.

Besides, WWE sees the 23-year-old as an upcoming top star in the company. Hence, a clash with Rhea would give her a major spotlight at a big stage like SummerSlam.

