Liv Morgan’s injury canceled huge WWE plans for Evolution 2 (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is currently one of the biggest stars in the WWE's women's division. She is a two-time Women's World Champion, a former Ms. Money in the Bank, and is one-half of the current Tag Team Champions, along with Raquel Rodriguez. However, the two have yet to defend the title since winning it back on the RAW after WrestleMania.
Last week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw her take out Nikki Bella, and it seemed like the WWE was headed to a tag match with Liv and Raquel taking on the Bella Twins at the upcoming WWE Evolution PLE. However, with Liv now being out for potentially three months, plans need to be changed.
The latest episode of the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge saw WrestleVotes offer an insight on how things changed after Morgan's injury. He claimed that Liv Morgan's injury necessitated a lot of the card being scrapped and started from scratch again.
"I was told this morning that, that injury has now caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scrapped, be ripped up and started from scratch because she was pegged for a big time tag team match that isn't gonna happen now. So, that spot is gonna be filled by somebody else and it's gonna have a lot of ripple effects, so, that's unfortunate," he said. [6:oo onwards]
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
WWE is set to host the Evolution PLE next month, years after the first one took place in 2018. From the looks of it, the Bella Twins were set to be a part of the show before Morgan's injury, and with reports circulating that they might have to relinquish the tag titles, fans could still be treated to seeing the Bella Twins in action.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.