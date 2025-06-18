Heartbreaking WWE update on Liv Morgan’s future (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular and over women's wrestlers in WWE currently. Ever since her Money in the Bank win in 2022, her stock has only risen. She is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team champions and is the only one, along with her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez, to win the title on four separate occasions.
The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Liv Morgan open the show with an interaction involving IYO SKY before having a one-on-one match with Kairi Sane. However, moments into her match with Sane, Liv appeared to injure her shoulder and had to forfeit her match.
During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes offered an update on the former World Champion's injury. He mentioned that Liv Morgan could be out for three months, causing her to miss the Evolution PLE.
"Yeah, unfortunate like Bill said tough timing both career wise and to be a women's superstar with the all women's PLE coming up. Funny Joe that you showed that video. I was gonna mention the reaction that was back in Gorilla, lot more reserve, lot more calm than a few weeks ago when Zoey Stark got injured, so, I take that as good news. Just talking to a few people, obviously didn't talk to any doctors, so internet don't run wild with it, but it feels about three months she's gonna be on the shelf with the injury. So, tough luck all the way around but hopefully its a speedy recovery and she comes back stronger than she was before," he said. [4:05 onwards]
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
With WWE Evolution around the corner, Liv Morgan got into a heated altercation with Nikki Bella on last week's RAW. She took out the former Divas Champion, and it looked as if the two were headed to face each other at the all-women PLE, but it looks like plans will need to be changed now.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.