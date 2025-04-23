41-year-old WWE star to snap after being forced to miss WrestleMania; join The Wyatt Sicks? Potential SmackDown surprise explored

The Wyatt Sicks has been missing from WWE television since December last year. Despite WWE moving the faction to SmackDown in January this year, the sinister faction hasn't made a single appearance yet. However, the Wyatts could finally make their first appearance on the blue brand this week, and not alone, but with a 41-year-old star who could be the newest addition to the group.

Braun Strowman could join The Wyatt Sicks on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He was left off the WrestleMania 41 card despite being involved in the active storyline for the United States Championship. Uncle Howdy could easily twist that to his advantage by giving The Monsters of All Monsters a reality check.

He could manipulate the 41-year-old into thinking that WWE didn't even give him a match at the biggest show of the year after everything he gave to the company. This kind of influence could push Braun Strowman over the edge, causing him to reflect on the situation. Even though he is a former Universal Champion, being left off WrestleMania might be the breaking point.

That frustration might lead him to join The Wyatt Sicks under the guidance of Uncle Howdy. Strowman has a history with the Wyatts, as he was once a part of The Wyatt Family, a group led by Bray Wyatt. This could be enough to lure him into the eerie faction. Besides, WWE has teased Braun Strowman's addition to the faction several times on the shows.

As a result, the former Universal Champion could join forces with The Wyatt Sicks. However, this is speculation, and it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 41-year-old from here on SmackDown.

Braun Strowman to invite Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks?

Braun Strowman's addition to The Wyatt Sicks could be a game-changing moment for the faction's trajectory in WWE. However, this could lead to some pivotal moments down the line. And one of them could be the addition of the former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

The Monster of All Monsters and The Goddess were tag team partners during WWE's Mixed Match Challenge in 2018. During this time, they made a really good friendship and became a popular duo among the WWE Universe. Strowman could invite Bliss, based on those previous ties, to join him in The Wyatt Sicks.

WWE has teased several times that The Five Feet of Fury would be joining the sinister faction on SmackDown. Therefore, there is a good possibility that Alexa Bliss might join Uncle Howdy and his group. Besides, it would be a fresh start for her coming run in the post-WrestleMania season.

Nonetheless, time will be the judge to see if Strowman and Bliss decide to join the faction or not on SmackDown moving forward.

