Alexa Bliss drops major Wyatt Sicks reunion tease ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has shared a major tease ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Goddess seemingly hinted at joining forces with The Wyatt Sicks in a recent social media update.

While the mysterious faction has yet to make its first TV appearance in 2025, the 33-year-old has been absent from in-ring competition since WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Bliss has seemingly not joined her fellow stars for the ongoing European tour.

Earlier today, The Five Feet of Fury took to Instagram Stories to reshare a picture of herself alongside Jason Baker, originally posted by the latter. Baker is a special makeup effects artist who worked with Bray Wyatt to create the mask for The Fiend and props for the Firefly Fun House. He also seemingly worked on the presentation of The Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas).

Considering Baker's connection with The Wyatt Sicks, Bliss might have teased joining the faction by posting a picture with the popular artist.

Here are screengrabs of the Instagram Story.

Alexa Bliss with Jason Baker [Photo courtesy: Bliss' Instagram handle]

WWE legend believes Alexa Bliss will join forces with The Wyatt Sicks

WWE has hinted at Alexa Bliss joining forces with The Wyatt Sicks on several occasions. The former Women's Champion has also paid homage to Bray Wyatt following her return at Royal Rumble.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, wrestling legend Matt Hardy noted Alexa joining The Wyatt Sicks would make perfect sense. The 50-year-old pointed out that Bliss was very close to Bray Wyatt. He also mentioned how Little Miss Bliss paid tribute to The Fiend at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," he said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

You can check out Matt Hardy's comments in the video below.

Amid her absence from WWE programming, Alexa Bliss' advertised appearance at the Fanatics' WWE World event scheduled for the WrestleMania weekend was recently canceled. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the former Women's Champion.

