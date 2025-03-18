Unfortunate news on Alexa Bliss amid her WWE absence

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE programming at the 2025 Royal Rumble after spending nearly two years on the sidelines. However, Little Miss Bliss has not featured much on TV shows in recent weeks. Amid her brief hiatus, unfortunate news about the former RAW Women's Champion has surfaced.

Bliss returned during last month's Women's Royal Rumble match, where Liv Morgan eliminated her. She also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber bout earlier this month, where she once again came up short, thanks to Morgan, who again eliminated her. She has not been seen since the premium live event.

In addition to her two-week hiatus from WWE TV, it was recently noted that Alexa Bliss wouldn't be attending the upcoming Fanatics event during WrestleMania weekend, which she had scheduled earlier. Fanatics Events' official X/Twitter handle broke the news earlier today.

WWE reportedly has major plans in store for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss was welcomed back with a thunderous ovation from the crowd at Roya Rumble in Indianapolis. However, not much has come of her return, as she has yet to be involved in any notable storyline.

It seems like fans will have to be patient with Little Miss Bliss. As per a report from Bill Apter, WWE has huge plans in store for Alexa at WrestleMania.

"I don't know what exactly is gonna happen except that I've heard she will be planned in some major angle there. Something will happen at WrestleMania that will blow open what she's doing."

Alexa Bliss is likely to get involved with Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy haunted her before her hiatus in 2023, but not much came out of that storyline. However, the program could reignite now that Howdy and Alexa are on the same brand.

The Wyatt Sicks have also not been seen on WWE programming since last December. It was reported a few weeks back that Bo Dallas is dealing with an injury. He and the rest of the group could return to action during the company's ongoing tour of Europe on the Road to WrestleMania.

