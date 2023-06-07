41-year-old WWE Superstar must challenge Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 

Who should face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank?

On the heels of a victory over veteran AJ Styles at Night of Champions, The Visionary picked up yet another impressive victory over Judgment Day star Damian Priest on WWE's flagship show this past Monday night.

Aside from the fact that the match was truly phenomenal (no pun intended), something interesting was teased - a future showdown between Rollins and his former rival, Finn Balor.

To refresh your memory, Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins less than a month after he made his main roster debut, at SummerSlam seven years ago. This victory secured Balor's spot as the inaugural Universal Champion. Unfortunately, The Irishman was forced to relinquish the title 24 hours later owing to a labrum tear that required surgery. Balor never became world champion again.

After Seth Rollins dissed The Prince on WWE RAW, there's a very interesting story in place. Balor and The Visionary briefly entered a feud in 2018 over the Intercontinental Championship, around the time of the Money in the Bank event. However, the bout did not manage to make it to the major show.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor is a match that could truly get the WWE Universe in the United Kingdom invested. Let the two workhorses dig deep and pull out an intense rivalry in the coming months.

After feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Edge for a whole year, Finn Balor more than deserves a world title run, or at least a solid rivalry as a contender for the time being.

Finn Balor does not care about championships in WWE anymore

The Judgment Day star disclosed to UFC legend Daniel Cormier earlier this year while promoting his Hell in a Cell match against Edge, that whilst he does value championships, it's not as important as "creating something new" to him:

"I don't want to say that I don't value championships as much as some people do, but I don't think they're the most important thing, to me, anymore. I've been very fortunate that I've won gold everywhere I've went, whether it was in the United Kingdom on the Independents, in Japan, in Mexico, NXT, here I've been Universal Champion, US Champion, Intercontinental Champion."

The Irishman concluded:

"When you're chasing gold, and once you get it, it's one thing, but now I'm just chasing the buzz or creating something new. That to me, is more valuable than being a champion." [H/T: Fightful Select]

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are more than capable of putting on a great feud that fans will remember for years to come, and this is why this is the direction WWE should go down for the new World Heavyweight Champion's first major storyline.

