41-year-old WWE veteran to return after 1310 days and cost Becky Lynch her title? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch may defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris. The premium live event will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31. If this match is made official, Lynch might lose the title in a massive twist, thanks to the potential return of Brie Bella after 1310 days.

Ad

On Night Two of SummerSlam 2025, Becky Lynch battled Lyra Valkyria in a Last Chance No Count Outs, No Disqualification Match for her title. After a hard-hitting battle, the bout ended with The Man securing a pinfall victory over Lyra, thanks to interference from Bayley.

The following night on RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Champion addressed what's next for her following her victory over Valkyria in New Jersey. Before she could finish, Becky was interrupted by Nikki Bella.

Ad

Trending

After a heated argument between the veterans, Nikki challenged Lynch for the latter's title. In response, Becky punched the WWE Hall of Famer and exited the ring. The Irish star may eventually square off with the former Divas Champion for the title at the Clash in Paris PLE later this month.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

If this happens, in a shocking twist, Brie Bella might return after 1310 days and cost Becky Lynch, helping her twin sister win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Brie's last appearance in WWE came at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where the 41-year-old competed in the 30-woman Battle Royal. She entered the high-stakes bout at number 19 and was eventually eliminated by Ronda Rousey.

That said, the above scenario is hypothetical and is based on speculation. Nothing has been officially confirmed by the company thus far.

Ad

Becky Lynch referenced John Cena and Nikki Bella's past relationship on RAW

During the above-mentioned heated confrontation between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella on this week's RAW, The Man declared that she and Seth Rollins are the ''greatest wrestling couple of all time'' after Nikki called her a liar just like The Visionary.

However, The Man didn't stop there, as she referenced Nikki's past relationship with John Cena, adding that the 41-year-old can't see The Franchise Player anymore.

Ad

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps “…you can’t see him anymore” — Becky Lynch references John Cena’s relationship not working out with Nikki Bella #WWERAW

It will be interesting to see if Becky accepts Nikki's challenge in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!