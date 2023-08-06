42-year-old former champion needs to attack Rhea Ripley and send a message on WWE RAW

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has her plate currently full with former Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

But if there is any other female superstar on the red brand that has the kind of momentum Shayna Baszler has coming out of SummerSlam, the creative team would definitely want to put them up against the division's top star.

According to Triple H, during the post-show press conference, Baszler has become the new Baddest Woman on the Planet. The ex-UFC star beat Ronda Rousey in Detroit, Michigan, with an exclamation point!

Since her feud with Becky Lynch led to a WrestleMania showdown in 2020, Shayna Baszler has not been able to climb up the ranks as a credible challenger to a world champion yet.

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler could finally mean that The Eradicator has found a match who could test her limits. Moreover, it leaves the door open for a world title opportunity for The Queen of Spades.

Has Shayna Baszler sent Ronda Rousey packing from WWE?

While her match at the Biggest Party of the Summer was good, it's a tough one to steal the show on a card filled with other memorable moments. Shayna Baszler nevertheless came out of the contest looking like a million bucks.

Wrestling Observer had already disclosed during the buildup to SummerSlam that Ronda Rousey wants a 'hard out' from WWE. They have asserted that one of the first female stars to close out WrestleMania might have competed in her final match at Ford Field in Detroit:

"It may be the end, period. So the whole deal was that Ronda, you know, this looked to be, ‘It’s my last match, and Shayna is the one who got me into this, so if I have to go out, then I’m losing by submission' because nobody was allowed to beat Ronda by submission, that was the key. So, she did it with her best friend. And I mean, in theory, it’s great for Shayna if they follow up on it, so we’ll see." (H/T Ringsidenews)

Ronda Rousey may have her detractors, but she is one of the most significant names in the WWE women's division in the last decade. It'd be a major loss for the company to lose the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

