42-year-old former champion to return after almost four years to exact revenge on The Rock? Exploring potential swerve

The Rock returned to WWE a few weeks ago, and he has since turned heel, causing problems for current Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The Game made it clear on SmackDown that he was the primary decision-maker in WWE, although The Rock sat above him in the corporate hierarchy of TKO. The power struggle is expected to continue heading into WrestleMania 40. While there are several men The Game could call upon to assist him, there is one who has some issues to settle with The Rock that date back to 2016.

At WrestleMania 32, the former World Champion ruined Erick Rowan's night when he defeated him in an impromptu one-on-one match. This was the last time that The Great One wrestled for WWE.

Rowan's career failed to peak after his loss to The Rock, ultimately leading to his release in 2020. The former champion is the only remaining member of the original Wyatt Family. Hence, he would be welcomed back by fans with open arms. After a brief feud with the Hollywood megastar, he could align himself with a returning Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters is currently sidelined due to a significant neck injury. If he is cleared to return in the coming weeks, Strowman might join forces with Rowan. The dominant duo could strengthen WWE's tag team division.

Could Erick Rowan make his WWE return to face off against The Rock?

Erick Rowan has been active on the independent circuit since leaving WWE. He even made a one-off appearance for the company on SmackDown last August to honor Bray Wyatt after the latter's passing.

Rowan was seen on the stage but wasn't involved in any stories on the show. The 42-year-old's last match on WWE TV took place four years ago on the March 9, 2020, episode of RAW. A brief program with Rocky would be a fantastic way to push him upon his potential comeback eventually and pair him up with Strowman. It might also be a great opportunity to reform The Wyatt Family in Bray's honor.

The Great One is set to return to TV on this week's SmackDown. The Hollywood star's actions on the show could make his path to WrestleMania 40 much clearer.

Do you think Erick Rowan would be open to making his return to WWE to face The Great One? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

