42-year-old WWE star to feud with Rhea Ripley after potential face turn? Analyzing the possibility

Rhea Ripley’s WWE Women’s World Championship run has seen her destroy the likes of Zelina Vega and Natalya, leading fans to wonder if there’s anyone on the current roster who can stop Mami from running through the entire RAW women’s division. However, It appears a 42-year-old star will soon step up to the champion after a potential face turn.

The star in question is none other than Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades is currently kicking off her feud with Ronda Rousey on the road to SummerSlam 2023. Fan reaction is clearly in Shayna’s favor against her best friend, and she might turn face for the first time in her WWE career, leading to a potential title match against Rhea Ripley in the long run.

Shayna’s current feud with Ronda will most likely lead to a match at SummerSlam. The feud between the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions was the long-term plan, but Ronda’s imminent exit from the company might have forced Triple H to pull the trigger on the betrayal sooner than anticipated.

Ripley, meanwhile, is rumored to put his world title on the line against a rival from the past. Her most recent title defense came against Natalya this past Monday on RAW. The two women put on a great match for the crowd in attendance and viewers at home.

Did Rhea Ripley retain her title against Natalya on WWE RAW?

Mami hit the ring as the reigning and defending Women’s World Champion and left it with the title around her waist. The match perfectly captured Natalya’s grit and determination in the face of the Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, showed she could hang with just about anyone in the business. The champion and the challenger tried to take out each other with stiff strikes. In the end, it was the Eradicator who prevailed. However, It remains to be seen what Mami will do next Monday on RAW.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes