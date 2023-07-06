Fan reaction might turn heel WWE Superstar face? The signs are there

Fan reaction can do wonders for the career of WWE superstars. A positive fan reaction can turn heels into crowd favorites. The same can be said about a certain performer on the RAW roster and it’s only a matter of time before the creative pulls the trigger.

The star in question is none other than Shayna Baszler. Though portrayed as a heel in her ongoing feud with Ronda Rousey, Baszler is clearly getting babyface reaction. The positive reception could lead to her face turn somewhere down the line.

Shayna turned on Ronda Rousey during their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank in London on July 1, 2023. The Queen of Spades attacked the Baddest Woman on the Planet just as she was going for the decisive win.

The shocking turn of events allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to pick up the win over Ronda, reclaiming the women’s tag team titles in the process. The two could drop the titles to this team on the road to WWE SummerSlam.

For those unaware, Ronda has reportedly informed the company of her imminent exit and wants to put over Shayna on her way out. The duo were always meant to feud but Rousey’s impending departure caused the creative to rush with the plan.

Shayna Baszler destroys Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW

The former NXT Champion didn’t hesitate for a bit when she took out her best friend at Money in the Bank. The attacked shocked everyone inside the arena, including challengers Liv Morgan and Raquel Rordriguez.

Ronda appeared on RAW this past Monday to demand an explanation from the woman she once considered her best friend. Shayna showed up and told Ronda that everybody was tired of her. The two women entered into a brawl.

The Queen of Spades took down her former best friend with a knee to the face. It remains to be seen where the feud will head next on WWE television.

How would you book Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments section below!

