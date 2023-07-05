"Finally, shut her up" - 3-time champion breaks silence after viciously attacking Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently broke her silence after attacking her best friend and former tag team partner, Ronda Rousey, on RAW this week.

Rousey and Baszler were the Women's Tag Team Champions last week when they put their title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. However, the three-time champion attacked Rousey in the match's final moments and left her alone in the ring.

Rousey couldn't defend the gold alone, and new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned in London. The Baddest Woman on the Planet hoped to address her friend on RAW, but the latter justified her betrayal. Baszler said everyone wished not to see Rousey on WWE television, including her.

Although Ronda Rousey struck first, Baszler quickly recovered and responded with an Ankle Lock that stunned The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Following the show, Baszler commented on the segment in a backstage interview.

She said it felt good to get things off her chest, but it felt better to unleash physical punishment on Ronda Rousey that silenced her. Baszler was quoted as saying:

"I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I have had this building up, and it felt good to finally get that off my chest. But you know what felt better? Feeling her tendons in her ankle stretch and feeling my knee crack across her skull. Finally, shut her up."

You can watch the full interview below:

Backstage reports have indicated that Rousey's contract with WWE is nearing its end, and she could soon leave the promotion. Thus, there are speculations that she will put over Baszler in her final feud, potentially setting up a massive match at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE confirms new title challengers for Women's Tag Team Championship

Five promising tag teams locked horns in a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the next title challengers for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW this week. The bout saw Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green outlast four other tag teams to earn the championship opportunity.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation on when Morgan and Rodriguez will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against the heel duo. The match could be booked for SmackDown later this week, or we might see both teams lock horns on RAW next Monday.

