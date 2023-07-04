36-year-old WWE Superstar's last match, Roman Reigns to finally lose his championship - 5 biggest SummerSlam matches teased at MITB 2023

We are a month away from WWE SummerSlam 2023, and the creative team has already hinted at a handful of blockbuster matches that could be booked for the show. The recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event featured several surprises, including big returns and jaw-dropping pinfalls.

The action-packed show also laid the groundwork for the biggest feuds that would transpire on RAW and SmackDown as we set sights on SummerSlam. The creative team has several compelling feuds in the works, some of which could lead to historical results.

Here, we look at the biggest SummerSlam matches WWE teased at Money in the Bank 2023.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time at Money in the Bank in over three years. To make things better, it was Jey Uso who put an end to The Tribal Chief's iconic winning streak. Technically, Jey has earned the right to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the creative team could book this match at SummerSlam.

Several in the WWE Universe, including top superstars like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, believe that Jey Uso should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Jey is also the one who has suffered the most at the hands of The Tribal Chief.

It would be poetic to see the former champion beat Roman Reigns and become the new Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer. After all, everyone is curious to know why Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank.

#2 Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler stunned the fans when she betrayed Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. The two superstars had put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, Baszler surprisingly turned on Rousey and attacked her tag team partner before exiting the ring, leaving The Baddest Woman on the Planet alone to fend off their opponents.

They lost the tag team championship to Morgan and Rodriguez, but things are far from over between Baszler and Rousey. Latest backstage reports have claimed that the latter's contract with the company is nearing its end.

The 36-year-old could soon leave WWE, but she would want to put over her friend, Shayna Baszler, in what could potentially be her final feud in the promotion. Should that be the case, we could see both superstars lock horns in a grudge match at SummerSlam.

#3 Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank. However, the Imperium leader didn't have long to celebrate as former world champion Drew McIntyre made a surprise return to a massive pop. He approached the ring and stood across from the champion, but the latter struck first.

McIntyre responded with a Glasgow Kiss and followed it up with a devastating Claymore. He then held the Intercontinental Championship over Gunther as the latter was lying flat on the mat. It is evident that The Scottish Warrior has his sights set on Gunther's gold and will likely challenge him for the title at SummerSlam.

#4 Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been involved in an intense feud for a few months. They also competed in the Women's Money in the Bank match, where Stratus teamed up with Zoey Stark to attack Becky Lynch throughout the contest. Neither woman won the MITB contract, but their rivalry looked more intense.

The two could lock horns in a singles match at SummerSlam that would eventually end with the WWE Hall of Famer putting over The Man. Their storyline has just started drawing interest from fans. With the right booking, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus can deliver a blockbuster match at SummerSlam to end the feud.

#5 Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank but couldn't dethrone The Architect. Earlier in the night, Damian Priest won the grueling Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and he walked out with the briefcase during his fellow Judgment Day member's title bout.

A momentarily distracted Balor fell victim to two Stomps, resulting in his defeat. While Rollins snuck away with his World Heavyweight Championship, Balor and Priest argued at ringside. There has been tension between the two superstars over the last few weeks, and the recent incident at Money in the Bank could lead to a massive conflict among The Judgment Day members.

Unless WWE wants to delay The Judgment Day's implosion, we could see Balor and Priest kickstart a bitter feud to set up their match at SummerSlam. It would allow both superstars to gain momentum before they enter the world title picture again. If Balor gets a rematch against Rollins at SummerSlam, we could still see Priest added to the bout via cash-in.

