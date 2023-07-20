42-year-old WWE star takes a shot at "faking" Ronda Rousey

Since turning her back on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023, Shayna Baszler has been on a verbal and physical warpath against her former teammate. The 42-year-old recently took a shot at Rousey ahead of their imminent showdown at SummerSlam.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have continued to target each other in recent weeks on Monday Night RAW. The Queen of Spades and Rousey have also engaged in some hard-hitting brawls.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Baszler, who has started to get massive support from the fans, called Rousey's on-screen persona fake.

"One thing I've always said about wrestling fans, sports fans in general, is they can smell when you're faking the funk." Baszler added: "You just cheer for who you like, and it just happens to be me because the stuff I'm saying is real, and the stuff I'm saying is the stuff fans have been saying ever since Ronda got signed." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full interview below:

While Ronda Rousey has her fair share of critics, the UFC Hall of Famer has captured many world titles in WWE.

Shayna Baszler is ready to take on Ronda Rousey

This past Monday on RAW, Ronda Rousey challenged Shayna Baszler to a match at SummerSlam 2023.

During the same episode of The Bump, Shayna Baszler said she has all the tools to defeat Rousey in a one-on-one match.

"No one that she's ever fought in MMA or wrestling or otherwise knows [her] inside and out of that ring like I do. So, it's gonna be war. She's one of the best for a reason, she's not lying about that." [51:39 - 52:28]

Besides the potential match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, WWE has booked many big matches for SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes is set to face Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins will take on Finn Balor in a world title bout.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at SummerSlam? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.