42-year-old WWE Superstar to "accidentally" help Liv Morgan? Exploring a new twist

This past weekend at WWE King & Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan's "Revenge Tour" had its headline moment as she defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion. But could Finn Balor help her retain the gold on Monday?

Since Rhea Ripley had to vacate the Women's World Championship due to injury, Liv has been desperate to win the title that her rival once held. Her moment came on Saturday in Saudi Arabia as she defeated Lynch, partly thanks to a chair that was put into the ring by Ripley's Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio.

While Dom claims that he did not want Liv to win, he and his fellow Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor's actions in recent weeks tend to say otherwise. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the two talk to Morgan in the background during several backstage segments on RAW.

Tonight on RAW, fans will see Liv Morgan defend her title in a rematch against Becky Lynch after The Man stated that she would invoke her rematch clause.

While Liv claims that The Judgment Day is far from her allies, do not be surprised to see Finn Balor betray the trust of not only Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day but also his fellow countrywoman in the form of Lynch. During the title match on RAW, The Prince may "accidentally" help Mogran win the same way Dirty Dom did at King & Queen of the Ring.

Liv Morgan on winning the Women's World Championship

Having been out of action for almost eight months, Liv Morgan, as well as her hardcore fans were dying to see her back in the ring.

Since returning at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Liv came very close to finishing the job but failed as she was the last to be eliminated in both the Rumble match and the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Now all that is behind her, as she finally won the gold on Saturday. After her victory, Morgan explained what the win meant to her during a WWE digital exclusive interview.

"I waited eight long months for this moment, to get revenge, to get redemption, to show Rhea Ripley why she made the biggest mistake of her entire life. I did what nobody said I could do. I finally beat Becky Lynch and I got my revenge on Rhea Ripley and became new Women's World Champion. But you know what, I have a feeling, that the Liv Morgan revenge tour is just getting started. If you don't like it, you can cry about it. But if I were you, I'd watch me."

Whilst she is certainly within her right to celebrate arguably the biggest win of her career, Morgan will have to focus as Becky Lynch and a long list of stars on the RAW roster are now gunning for her championship.

