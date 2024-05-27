Liv Morgan fires shots at 27-year-old star after championship win at King and Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan's revenge tour hit an important milestone this weekend as she won the Women's World Championship. The 29-year-old WWE star defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring to win the coveted title. During a recent interview, she fired shots at Rhea Ripley.

Morgan has been on her revenge tour ever since she returned in January at the Royal Rumble. The star came agonizingly close to winning the gold on several occasions but came up short every single time. However, all of that changed at King and Queen of the Ring when she took out The Man for the win. The match did have its fair share of controversy as "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, who was at ringside, introduced a steel chair that Liv used to DDT Lynch.

During an exclusive backstage interview, Liv spoke about how this was a moment of redemption for her after returning from an injury. The star claimed she finally had her revenge on Rhea Ripley. Morgan also mentioned that this win was just the start of the revenge tour, and there was more to come.

"I waited eight long months for this moment, to get revenge, to get redemption, to show Rhea Ripley why she made the biggest mistake of her entire life. I did what nobody said I could do. I finally beat Becky Lynch and I got my revenge on Rhea Ripley and became new Women's World Champion. But you know what, I have a feeling, that the Liv Morgan revenge tour is just getting started. If you don't like it, you can cry about it. But if I were you, I'd watch me."

Triple H congratulated Liv Morgan on her win

It was a momentous occasion for Liv Morgan as she won the Women's World Championship. After the win, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to X/Twitter to congratulate the star.

He shared a picture with Morgan and claimed she was right when she asked the WWE Universe to "watch her."

Expand Tweet

With this win, Liv becomes a two-time Women's Champion. However, fans will wonder if she could have done it without Dominik Mysterio interfering in the match.

It will be interesting to see how the 27-year-old Rhea responds to this when she returns to the flagship show.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback