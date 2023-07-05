43-year-old star to help Drew McIntyre & Riddle even the odds against Imperium? Exploring rivalry scenario

Drew McIntyre made a thunderous comeback at Money in the Bank. The Scottish Warrior hit the Claymore on Gunther in London, setting his sights on the Intercontinental Championship. On the latest edition of RAW, The former WWE Champion again got the better of the Ring General.

While McIntyre has been ahead of Gunther for two good times now, with Imperium's numbers advantage, Drew may not always have the upper hand. With Riddle by his side, the numbers are still two vs. three. However, the return of an active WWE legend could even things out.

For months now, Randy Orton has been rumored to return to WWE. People expected him to come back at Money in the Bank, but unfortunately, that did not happen. With Drew McIntyre and Gunther's rivalry increasing week by week, the former WWE Champion will need an equalizer, and Randy Orton could be the perfect man for the job.

Orton and McIntyre were rivals throughout most of the ThunderDome era. Fortunately, in 2022, Riddle patched up the relationship between the two and made them friends. Teaming up together one more time should not be a problem for the Viper and the Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre hasn't signed a new WWE deal yet

During the Money in the Bank post-match press conference, Triple H addressed some of the rumors regarding Drew McIntyre. The King of Kings pointed to injuries as the main reason for the Scottish Warrior's absence rather than any backstage problems.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, the former WWE Champion hasn't signed a new contract yet. His deal reportedly expires in early 2024, but due to the time McIntyre missed, WWE could keep him until WrestleMania 40 even if he doesn't sign a new one.

"With the time Drew McIntyre had off, they could extend his contract to WrestleMania, probably."

McIntyre was one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the ThunderDome era alongside Sasha Banks and Bayley. Whenever WWE decides to bring him back into the main event picture, McIntyre is a guaranteed ticket seller for the company.

While performing in WWE is the dream of many pro wrestlers, if certain terms don't go according to their ambitions, being the biggest company in the world is not always a big enough incentive to keep them there.

