44-year-old former world champion to return to WWE after 800 days to settle "unfinished business" with The Miz? Exploring potential feud 

The Miz appears to have reunited with his former tag team partner, R-Truth, following last night's episode of WWE RAW. However, The A-Lister's past may catch up with him at Royal Rumble 2024.

The Miz has yet to confirm his place in the annual multi-man match. Traditionally, there have been many surprises in the Rumble, one of which could be the return of John Morrison.

The former ECW World Champion was released from WWE on November 18, 2021, and has since continued to wrestle for several other promotions worldwide.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison noted that he had "unfinished business" in World Wrestling Entertainment, specifically with The Miz, who has been his frenemy for several years. The two are close friends outside of WWE and could be open to a feud following Royal Rumble and heading into WrestleMania 40.

The 44-year-old has recently been making appearances for AEW as Johnny TV. But given the recent departures and lack of non-compete clauses, it is feasible that he could still be part of Royal Rumble 2024, making his comeback after 800 days.

WWE Royal Rumble is expected to include a number of surprises

The Royal Rumble match usually consists of a number of surprises, including several NXT Superstars making their main roster debut.

Interestingly, there are only three weeks left until the show, and only two men have announced their participation in the high-stakes contest. Could this mean that the company has numerous surprises planned for the event? Or will many more performers announce their place in the bout in the coming weeks?

Speculation surrounding the surprise entrants for the men's and women's matches has already begun, with several fans expecting top names like AJ Lee, Torrie Wilson, X-Pac, and even The Rock to be featured.

