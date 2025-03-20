44-year-old WWE legend to join The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 41? Exploring Hall of Famer's comments

A 44-year-old WWE legend could join John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader turned heel at the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE, joining The Final Boss.

WWE legend Kevin Nash thinks Randy Orton might be the next big name to team up with them. On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the Hall of Famer expressed his disappointment over Travis Scott's appearance alongside John Cena and The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025.

He mentioned that WWE should find a strong partner to stand with those two icons and proposed that The Viper could be the perfect choice:

“Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock. It would be a copycat now, but if you packaged…I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third. You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get [Steve] Austin or ‘Taker, if they had a year left in them, then you could get that…you know what I mean? Then it’s a different era. It’s none of the new guys. But we’ve all timed out. I think Randy looks amazing right now," Nash said. (H/T - Fightful)

Orton has changed his persona multiple times throughout his career. He might end up teaming with John Cena and The Rock at the Show of Shows for personal gains. The Legend Killer is a 14-time world champion, but it’s been too long since he last held the world title. He is already 44 years old and has not much of a career left, given his recent injury.

The Apex Predator could be willing to do whatever it takes to snag the gold once again, even if it means teaming up with The Rock and John Cena. But for now, it's all just speculation, and we'll have to wait and see if it happens.

He could form a dominant faction with John Cena and The Rock

Randy Orton joining John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41 could change WWE in a big way. Together they could form a dominant faction like the nWo and take full control of the company. Orton’s ruthless nature could make him a perfect match for The Franchise Player and The People's Champion, who have turned heel for the first time in years.

This alliance would push Orton back into the main event scene and create an intense storyline that keeps fans hooked. A group of these legends could overpower WWE’s top stars and force younger talent to rise. Their dominance would bring unpredictability and excitement, making WWE even more popular worldwide.

Let’s see what the sports entertainment juggernaut has in store.

