44-year-old WWE Superstar could return to challenge Seth Rollins for his first title match in 14 years

Seth Rollins wants to be a fighting champion on WWE RAW.

At Night of Champions, Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion creating a new title for the RAW brand due to Roman Reigns' current stranglehold on the other two.

Rollins has stated in recent weeks that he wants this to be a championship the WWE Universe can be proud of, and he wants to defend it anywhere against anyone. But could that include former WWE talent looking to make a potential comeback?

There has been a lot of buzz online since his appearance at WWE Backlash that Carlito should have another run with the company in the near future.

The former WWE Triple Crown winner has never held the main prize of RAW or SmackDown, and a title match against Seth Rollins would be Carlito's first shot at WWE gold in 14 years.

Would Carlito be a great challenger for Seth Rollins as WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

While we don't know for sure if Carlito is interested in a full-time return to WWE, it appears he's currently keeping his options open.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carlito was spotted in Orlando, Florida, yesterday for something WWE-related. But in what capacity is unknown at this time.

If Seth "Freakin" Rollins decides to go the path of an open challenge of sorts for his title over the summer on Monday Night RAW, a surprise opponent like Carlito would certainly get the attention of the WWE Universe.

Will we see Carlito back in a WWE ring again soon? We'll find out soon enough.

