45-year-old former WWE Champion who feuded with Roman Reigns could help him win major award

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a stellar year in 2022, as he became more dominant than ever. This puts him in pole position for victory in multiple categories at the second annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the awards are back, and your input is more crucial than ever! Last year, you and our panel of experts voted Reigns as Sportskeeda's Male Wrestler of the Year. The Tribal Chief is in the running for that and multiple other awards this time, including Match of the Year.

His classic Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is in consideration for the award. Roman Reigns won after a topsy-turvy affair that saw The Beast Incarnate use a tractor to lift the ring. That spot could also win in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, as it has been nominated for Moment of the Year.

The rivalry between Lesnar and Reigns brought out the best in the latter. His star power grew throughout all his matches with the seven-time WWE Champion. It would be fitting if their feud-ending brawl was voted Sportskeeda's Match of the Year. But, of course, that is for you - the fans - to decide!

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have stiff competition from several WWE stars for Sportskeeda's Match of the Year award

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is not the only classic nominated for Match of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Several bouts, WWE or otherwise, have made it onto the list.

Among them is the Hell in a Cell Match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, while Sheamus vs. Gunther is another no-brainer inclusion. AEW and Ring of Honor have been represented, too, including FTR's war with The Briscoes.

You will get a chance to influence the outcome of this category and others, so don't forget to vote for your favorites in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Stay tuned for more information on when and how you cast your vote alongside legends of the industry!

Was Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar the best WWE match of 2022? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

