Predicting Roman Reigns' 2023 in WWE after his excellent year: 37-year-old star to dethrone him?

Roman Reigns is on top of the WWE mountain. There are no two ways about it. In fact, The Tribal Chief can be considered the top dog in professional wrestling altogether. You - the fans - certainly think so, voting him as the Male Wrestler of the Year in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The widespread vote saw Reigns come out on top over the likes of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, among others. The year he has had since then suggests a possible repeat. Could The Tribal Chief become Sportskeeda's Male Wrestler of the Year for the second time in a row? That is up to you!

He looks good value for it, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Further wins over The Beast Incarnate, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul showcased Roman Reigns' dominance in 2022. But what will the coming 12 months look like for him?

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

DRUMROLL

Acknowledge The Tribal Chief, The Universal Champion, The Head of the Table and now the

#WWE #SmackDown And finally, the moment all of you've been waiting for...DRUMROLLAcknowledge The Tribal Chief, The Universal Champion, The Head of the Table and now the #SKWrestlingAwards 'Male Wrestler of the Year' @WWERomanReigns And finally, the moment all of you've been waiting for...DRUMROLLAcknowledge The Tribal Chief, The Universal Champion, The Head of the Table and now the #SKWrestlingAwards 'Male Wrestler of the Year' @WWERomanReigns !#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/yMnlu99Exz

The Tribal Chief looks likely to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania 39, following wins over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and potentially Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. As for his 'Mania opponent, The Rock could return to challenge his cousin.

That is a match Roman Reigns needs to win. It would cement his legacy as The Head of the Table and further his stock as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Which WWE Superstar will dethrone Roman Reigns?

Following a potential victory over The Rock, The Tribal Chief's world title reign could become even more elite. This would narrow the pool of stars who can defeat Reigns. But who will step up and do so? There are multiple options for this spot, like Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

However, while both would be excellent choices, Cody Rhodes will likely be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare has had a great start to his second WWE run, which could see him win big at the upcoming Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Savo Babicic @TheOneIn1000000 @WWE My prediction is that Cody and The Rock are gonna be the final two in the match and Rock is gonna eliminate Rhodes to win the rumble. Rock is gonna face Roman at WM 39 and Cody is gonna face Rollins to end their feud. At SummerSlam 2023 Cody is gonna be Roman for the titles @WWE My prediction is that Cody and The Rock are gonna be the final two in the match and Rock is gonna eliminate Rhodes to win the rumble. Rock is gonna face Roman at WM 39 and Cody is gonna face Rollins to end their feud. At SummerSlam 2023 Cody is gonna be Roman for the titles https://t.co/BucccJNNg2

He would be the perfect backup to The Rock at WrestleMania if The Great One cannot return to the ring. However, Rhodes could defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam instead. It would be one hell of a moment. The Big Uce can then remain a part-timer before potentially regaining the Universal Championship ahead of WrestleMania 40.

However, as things stand, Reigns is still on top. You have the power to affirm that fact alongside some legends of the industry, as voting for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards will begin soon. Stay tuned!

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Is Roman Reigns the best wrestler in the world? Yes No 1 votes