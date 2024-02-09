45-year-old WWE superstar to cost Drew McIntyre the World title? Exploring WrestleMania swerve

Drew McIntyre has turned into an incredible heel character on WWE RAW, but could his actions cause him to lose a WrestleMania world title match?

It has been months since Drew McIntyre began trying to win the World Heavyweight Title, failing which, he has now been chasing a match at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins. He has had multiple confrontations with people in contention for the World Heavyweight Championship. He also put on an outstanding performance in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

After all these efforts, there is a big chance of him finally getting a World Heavyweight Championship shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All. If that happens, a name who could screw him over is CM Punk.

Punk and McIntyre had a verbal showdown last month on WWE RAW following the Royal Rumble, where fans witnessed a teaser of the potential future rivalry. After Punk's injury at Royal Rumble 2024, Drew said he had prayed for the unforeseen injury, and it happened. The segment ended with McIntyre attacking Punk, targeting his injured arm. He also wore a t-shirt signifying his hate for The Best In The World, mocking Punk's injury and the fact that he is missing WrestleMania 40.

After The Scottish Warrior assaulted him, CM Punk could return with a vengeance and cost Drew McIntyre his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Then Drew may have to find a new Road to WrestleMania 40. Punk's injury may not interfere with plans if he only costs his rival a crucial match.

This speculation is nowhere near confirmed, and the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW will reveal the truth to the fans.

Drew McIntyre promoted his merchandise in a very unique way ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

The wrestling world has been divided since Cody Rhodes seemingly gave up his WWE WrestleMania 40 spot to The Rock. While a few fans want The Rock to face Roman Reigns, others have turned "We Want Cody" into a worldwide trend.

On WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre supported the fans wanting Cody Rhodes to face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. He recently used the trend to promote his merchandise via Social Media. Interestingly enough, the t-shirt takes a shot at CM Punk.

If The Scottish Warrior keeps up the good work, fans may gladly accept him as a World Champion soon.

Do you think McIntyre should challenge for the world title at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section.

