46-year-old to return and reignite feud with CM Punk on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility 

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, CM Punk will appear on the blue brand for the first time since his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames. The announcement of Punk's appearance on the blue brand has led to excitement among SmackDown and fans.

However, it has also led to curiosity regarding what the 43-year-old will do on the Friday Night Show. While there are several angles CM Punk could be part of, there is a huge chance that he might reignite his rivalry with a 46-year-old star. The star in question is AJ Styles.

Before Punk and Styles made it to WWE, the duo clashed in ROH and the independent scene multiple times. While the duo was involved in a couple of triple threat and tag team matches, they faced each other in singles competitions on seven occasions.

Styles has beaten the Best in the World five times, whereas the latter has two wins. Hence, given their history, seeing them reignite their rivalry won't be surprising.

RAW Superstar says CM Punk is of the same status as the Tribal Chief

Despite the controversies he has been involved in, one can't take away from the fact that Punk is one of the best wrestlers in the world. That's one reason why many in the WWE Universe were disappointed when he left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014.

They believed the world never saw the 43-year-old live up to his potential. However, now that Punk is back in WWE, Jey Uso recently claimed he is of the same status as The Tribal Chief.

Detailing his desire to face the Best in the World, Jey said:

"Man, sign CM Punk. Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters, or whatever. If we're gonna be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He's like on some Tribal Chief status. He's a top guy regardless of what is going on. So, my invitation is open man. Bring him. Let's go. Let's run it, bro. I'll be your first one to run it with. It's all good. It's all love. Let's go. Let's run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk!" [From 38:28 to 39:08]

Given that many believe Punk will land on RAW due to a speculated feud with Seth Rollins, it won't be surprising to see a match between Jey and Punk soon. However, it will be interesting to see what the 43-year-old does on SmackDown this week before this happens.

