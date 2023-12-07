Jey Uso claims former WWE Champion is on "Tribal Chief status" and wants to face him on RAW

Jey Uso recently spoke highly of a certain superstar who he believes is on the same level as his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The wrestler in question is none other than CM Punk.

Randy Orton signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown, while the controversial star's brand is yet to be determined. Adam Pearce hopes to sign the Voice of the Voiceless to RAW.

Commenting on the current situation on WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso stated that despite the haters, Punk is a legitimate name that brings credibility to the brand. He also added that the former WWE Champion could face him in the latter's first match after nearly a decade:

"Man, sign CM Punk," Jey Uso began. "Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters, or whatever. If we're gonna be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He's like on some Tribal Chief status. He's a top guy regardless of what is going on. So, my invitation is open man. Bring him. Let's go. Let's run it, bro. I'll be your first one to run it with. It's all good. It's all love. Let's go. Let's run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk!" Jey Uso concluded. [From 38:28 to 39:08]

Jey Uso wrestled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship last Monday night in the main event of RAW. Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that The Visionary could be heading for a collision course with CM Punk. Check out Ray's profanity-filled remark about The Second City Saint's relationship with the WWE Universe here.

Jey Uso teases future showdown with Jimmy Uso in WWE

The word on the rumor mill for months on end is that the Uso twins will face each other on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in 2024.

Jimmy Uso not only cost Jey his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam but also played a big role in his brother and Cody Rhodes dropping the tag belts to The Judgment Day on the October 16 edition of RAW. On The Bump, Mr. Main Event declared:

"Jimmy going to get this work. You've got an a** whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me," he said.

It appears the company is in fact saving the money match for a major premium live event. WrestleMania 40 seems fitting for the first-time-ever clash.

If you use any quotes from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit WWE's The Bump.

