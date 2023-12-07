Jey Uso makes it clear he has unfinished business with Bloodline member

WWE RAW star Jey Uso has delivered a message to his former stablemates in The Bloodline.

Jey Uso left The Bloodline following the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam earlier this year. Jimmy Uso interfered in the match and betrayed his brother. Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Jey decided to make the jump from SmackDown to RAW.

Since joining the red brand, Uso has become a very popular singles star. He challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this past Monday night but came up short. Drew McIntyre attacked Uso after the match and put him through the announce table.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Jey Uso was asked where things stood with his brother Jimmy Uso at the moment. Uso warned his brother that he would be coming after him down the line.

"Even like traveling alone, it is hard because I feel somewhat empty. Even like you said, I'm at the highest point, and I do want my brother to be there. Like I wish we was all good. Like, I want him to be on the other side hitting it (his chant) with me. But man, things happen, families fight, Uce. We are going to love each other at the end, though. Jimmy going to get this work. You've got an a** whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me," he said.

WWE RAW star Jey Uso comments on the issues with his brother

Jey Uso has revealed that he is not sure he and his brother can come back from their issues with each other.

During his conversation on WWE's The Bump, the 38-year-old noted that neither Jimmy Uso nor Solo Sikoa were at his Thanksgiving dinner this year. Uso added that his brother really hurt him, and this is the first time they haven't been on the same page.

"He wasn't at my Thanksgiving this year, I'll tell you that. Neither was Solo (Sikoa). Me and Jimmy are just going to keep doing what we've been doing, Uce. We've been lowkey fighting and making up since we were younger, but lately, as grown men, I don't know if there is any coming back from this. He really messed up, he really hurt me. Me and Jimmy, this is the first time we've been not on the same page and not on the same frequency together. I don't see him as much. I'm going through it too. He's hurt but I'm hurting too," he said.

A singles match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso would certainly excite wrestling fans. Only time will tell if The Usos patch things up or opt to settle their differences inside the ring.

