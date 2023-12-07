"The world loves a good f*ck up" - WWE Hall of Famer blasts fickle fans turning on current champion in favor of CM Punk

As Survivor Series: WarGames culminated with the winning team celebrating in the middle of the ring, Living Colour's Cult of Personality hit, and the crowd went bonkers for CM Punk. His return broke the internet with over six million views. The fans continue to chant "CM Punk" in WWE shows. Only now, it makes sense.

Despite World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins being a WWE guy through and through in the last decade, the potential rivalry between him and the two-time Money in the Bank winner could see The Visionary turn heel. That has been the case for much of his career, where his babyface run is tarnished by an even bigger fan-favorite.

Bully Ray and David LaGreca discussed the inevitable showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on the latest episode of Busted Open Podcast. Both of them agreed that "loyalty" does not reward anything in the world of wrestling, as fans would rather cheer in unison for The Second City Saint over the World Heavyweight Champion of the company's flagship show:

"You get f*cked when you're loyal. You get f*cked. [And] Seth Rollins, right now, is getting f*cked," David LaGreca remarked. "You're a 1000% accurate," Bully Ray added, "Loyalty gets you nowhere anymore. Back in the day, different story. So Seth is that loyal company guy, and Punk is the one with issues and problems and the rebellious attitude, this and that, and we love him, because he's a f*ck up. The world loves a good f*ck up." [From 33:39 to 34:20]

Bully Ray then related with the WWE Universe, saying that CM Punk is viewed as the prodigal son of the masses, and they love him irrespective of what detractors say about him.

Bully Ray weighs in on how CM Punk has a "cool factor" to him, unlike Seth Rollins

It's unclear how WWE plans to go about with this intriguing narrative, as Seth Rollins is clearly not too pleased about fans chanting "CM Punk" over and over again, especially during his matches. It happened even on the latest edition of RAW, which had a main event world title match pitting Rollins with Jey Uso.

Despite a fantastic contest, the crowd still brought up the Voice of the Voiceless during it. Bully Ray explained how Punk is superior to Rollins in some ways:

"Punk also has a cool factor to him. Does Seth Rollins? Seth Rollinsis a phenomenal wrestler, who over the last year, chose to wear flamboyant clothing. Outrageous clothing. Talking this outrageous way. It's kind of a character extension," Ray said.

The two hosts arrived at Seth's character's emotional core, which has not yet been explored on WWE TV. Ray added:

"Imagine CM Punk puts this bullet in his chamber and pulls the trigger? Hey Seth, they sing your song, but they chant my name. That's all he needs to say. They sing your corny song, because that's all you got. That corny song. But whether I'm here, or I'm not here, and when I come back ... they have chanted my name since day 1. They don't chant for Seth Rollins. They chant for CM Punk." [From 34:44 to 36:24]

Whose side are you on as WWE builds towards the blockbuster contest between these two guys? Sound off in the comments section below!

