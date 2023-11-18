46-year-old WWE Superstar to make his return on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to be another blockbuster Friday Night, taking place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The company has already announced a major clash between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso as The Megastar seeks revenge against The Bloodline.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed the return of Solo Sikoa for tonight's show, marking his first appearance since his dominant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023.

Amid this, there is a possibility that AJ Styles might make his comeback on tonight's show after being originally advertised for a return last week. One of the potential scenarios that might unfold could involve Styles confronting Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman during their segment, possibly issuing a challenge to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Another potential scenario could be that The Phenomenal One might interfere in Jimmy Uso's scheduled match against LA Knight, setting up a tag team clash at the upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series 2023, where The Megastar and Styles team up against the Samoan faction.

However, it's important to note that despite the initial advertisement, new reports suggest that the company may have pushed back AJ Styles' return.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold on tonight's edition of the blue brand as we are heading towards Survivor Series 2023.

What else might happen on tonight's SmackDown?

On last week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis suspended Kevin Owens after he violated the rule of physicality set by the SmackDown General Manager. Despite Austin Theory and Grayson Waller being the major instigators behind Owens breaking the rule, The Prizefighter faced the consequences of suspension.

Tonight's show might see Kevin Owens making another appearance despite being suspended last week on SmackDown. This angle will further develop the storyline between Aldis and Owens in the company.

Additionally, the company could use tonight's episode to announce another match for this year's Survivor Series premium live event. Currently, three matches have been confirmed for the show, including title defenses by Gunther and Rhea Ripley, as well as the Men's WarGames match between Team Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day.

There's speculation that the company might announce this year's Women's WarGames match. The match is likely to feature Damage CTRL with their newest allies, Kairi Sane and Asuka, against Team Bianca Belair, consisting of The EST herself along with Charlotte Flair and Shotzi. Given that the latter team needs one more star, Becky Lynch is speculated to be the possible addition.

