47-year-old veteran reveals which WWE championship he's going for if he wins the Royal Rumble; it's not a World Title

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is upon us, and a 47-year-old veteran is hoping to win the men’s elimination match to challenge for an interesting title. Sheamus is one of the top names in WWE. The Celtic Warrior has won several titles during his time in the company and has a Royal Rumble win to his name.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus revealed that he won’t target a World Champion if he wins on Saturday night. Instead, he said that he would once again challenge for the Intercontinental Title:

"29 other men in that match, if they win are going to go after like Cody or GUNTHER but if I win that match, I'm going right back after Bron Breakker ... people say it's an IC curse, but that title is the one thing I need to be complete and become WWE's first ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. There's Grand Slam Champions, and then there's the Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, and that's what I want after 17 years with the company." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Celtic Warrior failed to defeat Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, Sheamus has set his sights on becoming the “Ultimate Grand Slam Champion” and only needs to win the IC Title to do just that.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble has many big names set for the men’s match

Many believe that the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble is the most stacked 30-man elimination match of all time. It is set to feature some of the biggest names the industry has ever seen.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and John Cena are among the big superstars already scheduled for the show. The former WWE champions could be joined by the returning Goldberg or The Rock to make matters more interesting.

Sheamus’ inclusion will surely make the match more intense as he has a knack for going all out on other superstars. He could eliminate Bron Breakker, who has already declared himself for the Royal Rumble match, to continue his rivalry with the Intercontinental Champion.

