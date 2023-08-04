48-year-old former champion to return and win his first match in 30 months? 5 huge surprises that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is going to be a blockbuster affair. The company has announced eight mouthwatering clashes for the event, including the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

With this being the biggest WWE extravaganza of the summer, the event could have some huge surprises in store for fans. From shocking betrayals to massive returns, expect the unexpected this Saturday.

On that note, here are five potential surprises that could happen on August 5.

#5. Carlito returns and wins the Slim Jim Battle Royal

WWE has announced a Slim Jim Battle Royal for SummerSlam 2023. The high-profile match could see the return of several WWE stars. One such name could be Carlito.

Recent reports have revealed that the Stamford-based promotion has re-signed the 48-year-old. Hence, the former champion could make his much-awaited return to feature in the Battle Royal.

While LA Knight is currently the favorite to win the encounter, WWE could surprise fans by having Carlito win the whole thing.

#4. John Cena helps Ricochet defeat Logan Paul at SummerSlam

Rumors of John Cena making a surprise appearance at SummerSlam have been doing the rounds lately. If the Cenation Leader does return at the PLE, he could help Ricochet win his match against Logan Paul.

For those unaware, it was reported earlier that WWE was planning to pit The Maverick against Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the dream match failed to materialize.

Nonetheless, the creative team could have Cena return to cost Logan a win on August 5 to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match down the line.

#3. Bray Wyatt interrupts Roman Reigns

Rumor has it that Bray Wyatt could return during one of the main events at SummerSlam. The Eater of Worlds has been out of action for the last five months due to an undisclosed injury, however, his WWE return seems imminent.

If so, Wyatt could interrupt Roman Reigns following his match against Jey Uso. The New Face of Fear could make his shocking return and lay waste to The Tribal Chief, laying down the foundations for a mouthwatering feud.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin lays waste to Grayson Waller

A recent report has hinted that Grayson Waller could face off with a WWE legend in a high-profile segment at SummerSlam. One such name who could return to confront Waller is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas RattleSnake could make his comeback to get involved in a war of words with Waller. The creative team could further spice things up by having the two get involved in a physical confrontation.

Austin could lay waste to the SmackDown star, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

#1. The Rock returns to set up a potential match against Roman Reigns

The Rock is another name that has been rumored to make his blockbuster return on August 5. Given that, the odds of The Brahma Bull making his comeback to cost Roman Reigns his title can't be ruled out.

The creative team could have The People's Champion make his presence felt during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to help Jey Uso prevail over The Head of the Table.

This potential angle would then plant the seeds of a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Should The Rock cost Roman Reigns his title at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.