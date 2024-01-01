48-year-old released WWE Superstar to return at Royal Rumble to settle unfinished business with Bobby Lashley? Exploring potential feud

WWE released several talents in September 2023 following their merger with UFC, and several high-profile superstars left the company.

One of the shocking names was Shelton Benjamin, who was released from the company for a second time despite being seen as a member of The Hurt Business, which was seemingly reforming earlier last year.

There were teases that the faction would reform several times before his release, and now Cedric Alexander has been left to fend for himself and has been made a free agent.

One man is to blame for The Hurt Business not reforming, and that's Bobby Lashley since he seemed to hold a grudge against MVP, and even though Benjamin and Cedric were happy to reunite, he wasn't.

There was quite the outpouring following his release, and Benjamin has since been active online and was training Mia Yim for her match against IYO SKY this week on SmackDown.

Could Shelton be called back to WWE to settle his issues with Lashley? It would be an interesting feud for him to step back into.

Will Bobby Lashley be targeted in WWE Royal Rumble?

Bobby Lashley already has several enemies in WWE since he appears to be in a feud with the LWO.

Santos Escobar welcomed Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to the main roster a few weeks ago, and they attacked The Street Profits as they returned to the blue brand. This could be settled ahead of Royal Rumble, leading to Shelton returning and giving Lashley a personal feud to step into ahead of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is now only four months away, and plans could already be in place for one of the biggest events in WWE history.

Do you think Shelton Benjamin will return at Royal Rumble later this month? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

