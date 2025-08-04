  • home icon
48-year-old star to announce his retirement from WWE after SummerSlam due to one reason? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:29 GMT
WWE fans shocked! (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 has gone down in history as one of the greatest editions of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Night Two featured multiple major matches, one of which included a 48-year-old former champion, who lost his bout and may announce his retirement from the Stamford-based promotion.

The legend in question is AJ Styles, the Phenomenal One, who challenged Dominik Mysterio for his IC Title. Fans saw fast-paced action throughout the bout. Surprisingly, Dirty Dom gave the former champion a tough, competitive fight.

The match ended with Mysterio's perfect heel game plan, where he hit Styles' in the face with his removed boot when the referee was looking away, connected his signature splash, and retained his title. Following the devastating loss, a shocking twist may see AJ Styles announce retirement from WWE on the aftermath edition of RAW.

Revealing the reason, the 48-year-old star may reveal that he was struggling to keep up the pace, and Dominik Mysterio was able to outwork him both in-ring and strategically. Hence, he thinks his time to hang up his boots has arrived.

WWE started planting seeds for AJ Styles' retirement angle since the announcement of his match against Dirty Dom. This could ultimately turn into a kayfabe retirement, raising the intensity of the feud.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roxanne Perez reveals her relationship status with Dominik in WWE

Since Roxanne has joined forces with Judgment Day, there has been speculation about her getting into a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking with WrestlingNews. Co., Perez reacted to her relationship status with Dominik Mysterio and revealed why she gifted him the Nintendo Switch 2 on the July 28 edition of RAW.

"What do you mean what's going on with me and Dominik?" Perez said. "What are you talking about? We're just friends. We're just friends. I bought everybody gifts in The Judgment Day. Why is everyone turning it around?" [3:33 – 3:42]
With all the buzz attached to Judgment Day, it will be thrilling to see what's next for the heel stable on Monday Night RAW.

Nayan Kumawat

