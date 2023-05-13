48-year-old WWE Legend could return and turn heel for the first time in almost two decades at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just a few months away, and the company should be planning to go all out for its second biggest show of the year.

While we're too far off right now to know what the card will be, there's been early reports that WWE wants to stretch out the feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

If they can pull this off, the company should consider executing a swerve that no one would likely see coming.

It's clear that a majority of the WWE Universe will be expecting Becky Lynch to defeat Trish Stratus at SummerSlam and end the storyline, but if this story remains hot through the summer, there could be a way to extend it.

We haven't seen Lita since she was supposedly attacked by Stratus backstage at RAW. But what if that's been the plan between these two best friends all along?

If Lita makes her return during this match and instead of helping Lynch, she helps Stratus instead, it would truly be a moment that few would see coming.

Stratus and Lita are valuable members of the WWE roster right now; if the company can figure out a way to extend their time on its weekly programming, they should absolutely do so.

SA Sport WWE @SASportWWE



#WWERaw! Trish Stratus reveals she attacked Lita last week and put her out of her misery because she was tired of seeing Lita being a sidekick to Becky Lynch. That she is not friends with Becky and is no one's sidekick. Trish Stratus reveals she attacked Lita last week and put her out of her misery because she was tired of seeing Lita being a sidekick to Becky Lynch. That she is not friends with Becky and is no one's sidekick.#WWERaw! https://t.co/iJaudqn1nS

Should Cody Rhodes finish his story with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

Beyond a great swerve, the WWE Universe deserves a good payoff in Detroit this August.

Everyone expected Cody Rhodes to finish his story and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. Instead, we got the same Roman Reigns finish that many fans have been sick of seeing for well over a year now.

WWE should use SummerSlam as the crowning of The American Nightmare this August. If Rhodes wins the Money in the Bank briefcase this summer in London, he will earn himself the opportunity to challenge Reigns anytime he chooses.

If you want to hammer the point home that SummerSlam is truly the second most important show WWE does every year, the company would be wise to put a smile on the faces of their fans and pull the trigger in Detroit that they should have done in Hollywood.

What would you think about Lita returning to SummerSlam and aligning with Trish Stratus? Do you think Detroit is the perfect place for Cody Rhodes to finish his story? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes