49-year-old WWE star may never wrestle again

WWE had an incredibly busy weekend hosting three major events in the same week: NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, and Evolution 2025. All three shows were star-studded and well-received by fans. However, it also saw Goldberg retiring from WWE as he competed in his final match against Gunther at SNME 40. Interestingly, another legend might never wrestle again after losing this week.

The legend in question is Hall of Famer and former Women’s Champion Trish Stratus. The 49-year-old competed in a Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at Evolution.

Despite being away from the ring and professional wrestling for months, the legend delivered a fast-paced match against young champion Tiffany Stratton. Both women had their moments in the bout. However, during the final sequence of the contest, as Stratus went to use Lita’s moonsault, Tiffany countered by raising her knees and hit an Alabama slam on the Hall of Famer, followed by her Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pin Trish and retain her title.

Following her loss and after Tiffany Stratton left the ring, the camera panned to Trish Stratus, who looked battered and emotional after the spectacular fight. With tears in her eyes, the Hall of Famer raised her hands, acknowledging fans from the ring. The entire crowd gave the legend her flowers with a standing ovation, along with much-deserved “Thank You” chants before she exited the ring. Many felt that Trish Stratus subtly retired from in-ring action.

While it’s not officially confirmed, Trish Stratus may have joined Goldberg, who retired this past weekend.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.

Tiffany Stratton set to face a massive WWE SmackDown star

The Buff Barbie successfully defended her Women’s Championship against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Evolution 2025 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The 26-year-old is ready for her next challenge. A major title defense is already scheduled for Tiffany Stratton; she will defend her WWE Women's Championship against SmackDown’s Jade Cargill at SummerSlam 2025 next month at MetLife Stadium.

Jade Cargill punched her ticket to The Biggest Party of Summer and earned a title shot at the historic event after she won the Queen of the Ring tournament, defeating former RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at Night of Champions 2025.

A singles match between Stratton and Cargill will undoubtedly be the toughest test for the Buff Barbie, as they are both currently riding a huge wave of success and are peaking in their pro wrestling careers.

With all the buzz and achievements attached to her name, it will be interesting to see whether WWE Evolution 2025 will be Trish Stratus' final match. Additionally, it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Tiffany Stratton as she extends her title reign further by defeating the Hall of Famer at the all-women’s PLE.

