49-year-old WWE veteran to announce her retirement immediately after Royal Rumble loss? Possibility explored

The much-awaited 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event concluded with a bang. The women's traditional Rumble match was the opening bout of the night. Charlotte Flair punched her ticket to 'Mania after she was the last woman standing in the ring, pointing at the WrestleMania 41 logo at the end of it all. It appears a 49-year-old veteran who competed in the women’s Rumble might seemingly announce permanent retirement.

Several stars made their return at Royal Rumble 2025. The Queen was one of them; besides Flair, there were two major Hall of Famers who also made their returns to the company, Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella entered at number 30 and Trish Stratus at 25. Both Hall of Famers fell short of capturing the historic win. Nia Jax eliminated Stratus, ending her hopes of main-eventing WrestleMania 41. Given her disappointing elimination, Trish could announce her retirement from the world of pro wrestling, as the legendary former women’s champion also made a brief comeback in 2023.

The 49-year-old superstar could announce that she will not compete in Stamford-based promotion, not even in Rumble bouts, as she could now feel that she had achieved everything that can be done in the industry. Stratus may also see the competition in the stacked current roster and know that she was one of the main stars responsible for this resurgence in women's wrestling. Trish may also not want to over-extend her welcome and tarnish her legacy by losing matches now.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative.

WWE Hall of Famer seemingly returning full-time

Nikki Bella was the last woman to enter the squared circle at number 30 in the women’s 2025 Royal Rumble bout. Nikki certainly received one of the biggest reactions upon her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, despite entering last in the Rumble bout, Nikki Bella could not capitalize and go on to win the Rumble, and fans are confused about her future in WWE. After the match, the former Divas champion has dropped a hint that she might start a full-time run.

She could take part in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match and win it, and potentially challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41, as Charlotte will most probably face Tiffany Stratton.

However, Nikki Bella’s full-time return is hypothetical at the moment. It remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer decides to continue her stint in the company or if the Rumble match was just a one-off appearance.

