49-year-old WWE veteran could be revealed as the man who set up Omos vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins will take on Omos next weekend at WWE Backlash in what was a surprising announcement by the company last Friday on SmackDown.

Rollins and Omos have only crossed paths once or twice on WWE TV, with much of their encounter coming back at Money in the Bank 2022 when Rollins cost Omos his shot at the contract with a Stomp off the apron.

The two men haven't interacted on RAW in recent months, despite sharing a dressing room, but it appears that someone has been negotiating on behalf of The Nigerian Giant in order to push him into a match against someone of Seth Rollins' caliber.

It's likely that was MVP since he is the man in control of Omos and can negotiate on the same level as Paul Heyman.

Omos will want to bounce back from his WrestleMania loss against Brock Lesnar when he faces Seth Rollins at Backlash

Omos came up short against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and will now look to bounce back from the loss and prove that he can hand with the best in WWE.

Rollins currently doesn't have a storyline, so it's likely that MVP went to Adam Pearce and asked for a challenge for Omos at Backlash. Pearce may have pulled up Rollins' name as he might also want to compete at the PLE.

Rollins defeated The Miz this past week on RAW in what was a stellar match. He also defeated Logan Paul in a stand-out match at WrestleMania. Will he be able to have a five-star match against Omos and prove that he is one of the best in WWE next weekend at Backlash?

Who do you want to see face Seth Rollins at Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes