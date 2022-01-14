5 possible surprise entrants for the 2022 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble match is one of the unique match types in WWE. One superstar tries to outlast 30 (or 40 in the 2011 edition) others to achieve a championship opportunity at WrestleMania against the world champion of their choice. The only way to do it is to stay in the ring until everyone else is thrown out.

Apart from the interesting stipulation, the match is also known for its surprise entrants, which often include former superstars that haven’t appeared on television in extended periods, Hall of Famers, and even celebrities.

This list looks at five potential surprise entrants for the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble match. As always, leave your thoughts on this list in the comments below and tell us which of these returns is the most likely to happen according to you.

#5. Corey Graves could return in the Royal Rumble

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Corey Graves has been cleared to wrestle again after seven years away from the ring, per @SeanRossSapp Corey Graves has been cleared to wrestle again after seven years away from the ring, per @SeanRossSapp https://t.co/d0ciqR3Kx4

Corey Graves has reportedly just been cleared to wrestle. This revelation before Rumble could be interesting as WWE may want to include him in the match to surprise the fans.

While the majority knows Graves as a commentator, but he also competed in NXT, even winning the tag team championships with Neville. His last match was a six-man tag team match against The Usos and Sami Zayn, almost seven years ago.

Corey Graves's future could be exciting, as even after the Rumble, WWE could use him in feuds in the main roster. He might have a dream match against current co-commentator and rival, Byron Saxton who also competed in NXT.

