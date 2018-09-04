3 Wrestlers Cody Rhodes Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

David Marquez FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.06K // 04 Sep 2018, 02:34 IST

Cody Rhodes has made several good friends as well as butted heads with a few people in the professional wrestling industry

Cody Rhodes seems to be making headlines the world over, be it the mainstream media or pro-wrestling circles, following the monumental event which he promoted alongside The Young Bucks--All In. In what has been a long and storied career thus far, Cody has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most polarizing figures in the business.

Hailing from a family of stellar wrestlers, which comprises the likes of the late great Dusty Rhodes as well as current WWE RAW Superstar Goldust, Cody first made a name for himself with a decade-long run under the WWE banner. However, many believe that "The American Nightmare" truly broke through as a top-tier star after his departure from the company in 2016--owing to the tireless work he's been putting in on the indie circuit ever since.

Cody wrestled for the WWE from 2006 to 2016, and considering the sheer amount of time he's been interacting with people in the business, it'd come as no surprise that the reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has crossed swords with a few notable names in the business while befriending several others. Today, we are going to be looking at 3 wrestlers Cody Rhodes is good friends with and 2 he probably doesn't like...

#5 Randy Orton

Ted DiBiase (left), Randy Orton (center) and Cody Rhodes (right) were a part of The Legacy in WWE

It was from late 2008 to early 2009 that Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr. were involved in the origin storyline of their faction with Randy Orton--The Legacy. While the notorious heel faction initially also comprised Manu and Sim Snuka, Orton's infamous 'tests'--that The Viper used to weed out weak links from the group--eventually resulted in The Legacy consisting of only Orton, Cody and Dibiase.

In several out-of-character interviews over the years, Cody has confirmed that while his on-screen relationship with Orton soured--particularly with him defeating both Cody and Dibiase in their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania XXVI--he's pretty good friends with Orton outside the ring. In fact, Cody recently spoke to Sam Roberts on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, and joked about Orton getting into the 'dive' controversy with several indie talents including Bully Ray aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley in mid-2017.

Moreover, Cody has credited Orton as one of the primary people who helped him find his rhythm under the bright lights in WWE back when they wrestled together as The Legacy...

