5 Absurd Ways Constable Baron Corbin Can Abuse His Power

Baron Corbin

Last month, Baron Corbin surprised everybody when he revealed that he was the Constable of Raw. He was now Stephanie McMahon's acting representative on Raw. The week after the news broke, Corbin was walking around as a changed man. His head was shaved. He was wearing expensive looking clothes. Real fancy clothes, too.

This unexpected power gave the Lone Wolf a new edge. He was mean, angry, and hateful, but now he could bend the rules to get to you if he wanted to.

Since he is acting as Stephanie McMahon's representative, you'd have to imagine he has at least some sort of power, especially over General Manager Kurt Angle. After all, being handpicked by a McMahon has to give you some sort of special privileges.

But has Corbin been using his power wisely? So far, no, he hasn't. Here are some ways he could use his power to further his career.

#5 Make Himself the Number One Contender for the Universal Championship

Corbin

Surely Corbin has the authority to go over Kurt Angle's head and do this, right? Before Angle had announced the two triple threats last Monday, Baron could have very easily announced that he would be in a number one contender's match against Mike Kanellis, Zack Ryder, No Way Jose, and Curt Hawkins. This would have been a very easy way to secure the number one contender spot against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

But why even compete at all? He could have very easily named himself as the number one contender. He should have the power to do that; after all, he is Stephanie McMahon's representative.

