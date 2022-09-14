WATCH: 5 WWE Segments that were not meant for kids

WWE has been PG-rated for so many years now that fans often forget what it did back in the 90s. The company arguably reached its peak during the Attitude Era and the following years, when it showed content that would immediately get canceled in today's network.

Be it extremely violent brawls or visually discomforting segments, the promotion shied away from nothing.

Watch the video above to recall five moments in the programming that were not at all meant for kids.

These WWE segments went too far

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Vince McMahon kisses Trish Stratus

Edge and Lita celebrate

Eric Bischoff's H.L.A.

Kurt Angle decimates Shane McMahon

Val Venis gets his privates chopped off

Edited by Debottam Saha