5 AEW-NJPW dream crossover matches that need to happen

Okada and Omega are AEW and NJPW's two main superstars

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Shawn Spears recently took to Twitter and called out New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation, KENTA, challenging the current NEVER Openweight Champion to a singles match.

But, as of now, a match between two stars from AEW and NJPW seems very unlikely given that the two promotions aren't in a working relationship with each other.

However, if given that the adequate amount of time, New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling could possibly come to terms to developing a potential working relationship with each other in the near future. After all, AEW is still in their early days and will need some time to establish themselves.

Another vital point to be noted from a potential AEW-NJPW working relationship is the fact that the two promotions could possibly host crossover shows with one another possibly in the US or in Japan. And considering the roster depth within the two companies, fans could certainly expect several dream crossover matches between the two promotions.

That being said, here are 5 dream AEW-NJPW crossover matches we would like to see:

#5 Birds of Prey vs The Young Bucks

Ospreay and Eagles are the talk of the town

The newly formed tag team of Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles have taken the entire New Japan Junior Heavyweight Division by storm. Similarly to what The Young Bucks had done under NJPW in their early days as members of the Bullet Club.

Ospreay and Eagles, commonly known as the Birds of Prey, are considered to be one of the fastest and high-flying tag teams in all of NJPW today and a match with the equally fast-paced duo of Matt and Nick Jackson would certainly be sensational to watch.

Throughout the years, we've seen The Young Bucks compete against some of the best tag teams from around the world and I'm pretty sure of the fact that both Matt and Nick wouldn't mind a tag match against the CHAOS Jr. Heavyweight tag team.

