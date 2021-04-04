5 AEW stars who should appear on The Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network

WWE Network shocked the professional wrestling world this week when it was announced AEW wrestler Chris Jericho would be the next guest on an upcoming episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions.

The episode will mark Chris Jericho's first appearance on WWE programming since the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

The appearance by Jericho is also historic as it marks the first time an AEW contracted talent has appeared on a television program produced by WWE.

Chris Jericho has joked that the "forbidden door" has been kicked down by the first ever AEW World Champion. But could this mean other AEW personalities might appear on The Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin in the future?

Let's take a closer look at five AEW stars who should appear on The Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network.

#5 Sting

Sting made his debut on the "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite in December 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Sting shocked the world when he made his surprise AEW debut on the "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite in December 2020. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion had recently departed WWE several months earlier after his WWE contract expired.

The Stinger had seemingly competed in his final professional match under the WWE umbrella against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015, before announcing his retirement the following year during his Hall of Fame induction. However, since debuting in AEW, Sting has gone on to compete in his first match in nearly six years. Teaming with TNT Champion Darby Allin, Sting defeated the team of Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a Street Fight at AEW Revolution 2021.

Did Sting's frustration with WWE lead him to join AEW?

Sting has been very vocal about signing with AEW to end his career on his own terms. The Icon has also suggested he campaigned to have a cinematic match with The Undertaker whilst under contract with WWE, but WWE officials did not grant his request.

An appearance with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions would not only be able to cover Sting's career with WCW and IMPACT Wrestling, but it would also allow Sting to explain the reasons behind his WWE departure and why he eventually signed with AEW.

